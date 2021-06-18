Contrasting Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inovalon and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.45%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Net Element.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 4.71% 11.31% 4.07% Net Element -5.80% -81.24% -10.41%

Risk and Volatility

Inovalon has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Net Element’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $667.52 million 7.49 $22.58 million $0.48 66.81 Net Element $65.71 million 0.91 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -15.75

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Net Element. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inovalon beats Net Element on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc., a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. It provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services under the Unified Payments name; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; and Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry. The company's products and services also include Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS and restaurant management platform; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application to accept payments; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for small business merchants (SMB); Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform; and Netevia Mastercard, a payment processing platform for SMB. Net Element, Inc. offers its products and services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

