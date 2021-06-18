Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Copart by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

