Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $22.83. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 6,556 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.