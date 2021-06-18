Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson Buys 750 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $10,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 2.21. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

