Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 158,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,911. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.