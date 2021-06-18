Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $5.54 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,438 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 421,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

