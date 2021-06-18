Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,096 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 2,831.6% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 152,426 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $384.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,126. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.