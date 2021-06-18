Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,025 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,151. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

