Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

