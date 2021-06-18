Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 204,941 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,215,000. Guardian Point Capital LP grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 7,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,350. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.89.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

