CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $940.83.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $893.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $863.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $662.04 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 420,157.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

