Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVET. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of CVET opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -342.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $41,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,976 shares of company stock valued at $813,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

