COVIR.IO (CVR) Trading 86.6% Lower Over Last Week

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $112,698.63 and $378.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 86.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00179696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.40 or 0.00886433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,812.21 or 0.99935538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO launched on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

