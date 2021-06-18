Credit Suisse Group Cuts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $79.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

CONE stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

