Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.55.

BLX stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 295,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,381. Boralex has a one year low of C$28.69 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.67. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

