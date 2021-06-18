Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 13th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,097. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
See Also: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.