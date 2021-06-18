Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $179.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.05. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,313 shares of company stock valued at $18,128,726. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.