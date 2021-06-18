Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock worth $110,757,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.84. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -331.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

