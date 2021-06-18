Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,185 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after buying an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after buying an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $27.21 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

