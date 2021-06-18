Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.61 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

