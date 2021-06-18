Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 21,303 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.