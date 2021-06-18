Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,251 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

C stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.