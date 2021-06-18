Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

CRON opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.79. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Cronos Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cronos Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Cronos Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

