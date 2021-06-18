Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Sells $12,000,000.00 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00.

CYRX stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.58. 434,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

