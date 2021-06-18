CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $500,581.32 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00057593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00136159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00178414 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00865116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,133.43 or 1.00097878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars.

