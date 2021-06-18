CryptoSoul (SOUL) Tops One Day Volume of $2,683.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $217,035.38 and approximately $2,683.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00038086 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00223599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001920 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.