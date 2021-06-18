CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the May 13th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,337.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

