CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

