Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 209.52%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

