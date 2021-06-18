Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37. Cummins posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.97. 36,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,570. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.43. Cummins has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

