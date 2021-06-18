Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.