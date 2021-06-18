Curate Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Curate has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,023,478 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

