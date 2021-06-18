CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CureVac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.25.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CureVac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CureVac by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CureVac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

