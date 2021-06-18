CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $84.23. 4,919,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,007 shares of company stock valued at $62,175,889 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

