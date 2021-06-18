CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of CONE opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

