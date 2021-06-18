DA Davidson Upgrades BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Buy

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

