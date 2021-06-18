Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $815.46 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $737.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $840.37.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

