Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,186 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $249.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

