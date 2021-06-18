Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $257.18. 17,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
