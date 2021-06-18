Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $257.18. 17,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 58.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.