Datawallet Market Cap Reaches $139,366.18 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $139,366.18 and approximately $2,410.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00058878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.09 or 0.00725616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083474 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

