David Mathew Buys 7,656 Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David Mathew purchased 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15).

GB Group stock opened at GBX 855 ($11.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 63.33. GB Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

