David Scott Offer Sells 11,449 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $209,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $248,065.02.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Flex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

