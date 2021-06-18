Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Purchased by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Davis Select Worldwide ETF comprises 1.2% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

DWLD traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,708. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70.

