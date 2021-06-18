DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DaVita by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

