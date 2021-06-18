DeHive Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. DeHive has a market cap of $425,814.61 and approximately $505,513.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00135144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00180334 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.49 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,591.23 or 0.99899949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.