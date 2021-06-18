DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $996.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $962.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $490.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.11 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

