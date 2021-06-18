DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $2.67

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00007116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $69.73 million and $155,287.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00140438 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00180106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00887254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,363.36 or 0.99495097 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.