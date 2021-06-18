Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 1,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $638,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

