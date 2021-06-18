Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DWHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

DWHHF opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

