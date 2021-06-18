DEXTools (DEXT) Hits Market Cap of $25.88 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $584,894.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00738372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00083252 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,703,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,310,943 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

